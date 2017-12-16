Wizards' Mike Scott: Scores team-high 22 points
Scott scored 22 points (9-10 FG, 2-3 3PT, 2-4 FT) to go with four rebounds and two steals across 24 minutes in Friday's 100-91 win against the Clippers.
Returning to the bench after making his first start of the season on Wednesday, Scott responded by tying his season-high with 22 points in a reserve role. In four out of his last six games, the forward has scored in the double-digits, including scoring 22 points twice. Scott, who averages 8.9 points, is scoring at a rate of 13.3 points while collecting 5.0 rebounds over his last six games. As of late, he is a solid source of bench scoring.
More News
-
Wizards' Mike Scott: Posts 10 points in start•
-
Wizards' Mike Scott: Starting in place of injured Morris•
-
Wizards' Mike Scott: Leads bench with 15 points•
-
Wizards' Mike Scott: Scores 13 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Wizards' Mike Scott: Agrees to deal with Washington•
-
Suns' Mike Scott: Expected to be waived by Suns•
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...