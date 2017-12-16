Scott scored 22 points (9-10 FG, 2-3 3PT, 2-4 FT) to go with four rebounds and two steals across 24 minutes in Friday's 100-91 win against the Clippers.

Returning to the bench after making his first start of the season on Wednesday, Scott responded by tying his season-high with 22 points in a reserve role. In four out of his last six games, the forward has scored in the double-digits, including scoring 22 points twice. Scott, who averages 8.9 points, is scoring at a rate of 13.3 points while collecting 5.0 rebounds over his last six games. As of late, he is a solid source of bench scoring.