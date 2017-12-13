Scott will start Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies.

The Wizards ruled out Markieff Morris (hip) out just before tip-off, and Scott will get the nod at power forward in his place. Expect Scott, as well as Kelly Oubre, to pick up increased minutes against a depleted Grizzlies team. Scott had eight points and five rebounds in Tuesday's loss to Brooklyn.

