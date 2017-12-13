Wizards' Mike Scott: Starting in place of injured Morris
Scott will start Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies.
The Wizards ruled out Markieff Morris (hip) out just before tip-off, and Scott will get the nod at power forward in his place. Expect Scott, as well as Kelly Oubre, to pick up increased minutes against a depleted Grizzlies team. Scott had eight points and five rebounds in Tuesday's loss to Brooklyn.
More News
-
Wizards' Mike Scott: Leads bench with 15 points•
-
Wizards' Mike Scott: Scores 13 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Wizards' Mike Scott: Agrees to deal with Washington•
-
Suns' Mike Scott: Expected to be waived by Suns•
-
Suns' Mike Scott: Headed to Phoenix•
-
Hawks' Mike Scott: Held out of rotation Monday•
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.