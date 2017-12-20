Scott provided 24 points (11-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist across 23 minutes during a 116-106 win over the Pelicans on Tuesday.

With Otto Porter (hip) still sidelined, Scott remained hot as he scored at least 19 points for the third consecutive game. Until Porter returns, Scott has shown he can be a solid source of points, rebounds and three-pointers. He has been on a good run, but he's not a very attractive long-term player to own, still, since Porter's injury doesn't look to be serious.