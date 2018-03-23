Wizards' Mike Scott: Will be available Friday
Scott (illness) will be available for Friday's contest against the Nuggets, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.
Scott was ruled out for Wednesday's contest as a result of flu-like symptoms, but he's gotten over the illness and should slide back into his usual role. Over his past five appearances, he's averaged 8.0 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 15.6 minutes.
