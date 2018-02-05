Wizards' Mike Scott: Will be available vs. Pacers
Scott (illness) will be available for Monday's game against the Pacers, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.
An illness kept Scott out of Saturday's game against the Magic, but he was back at shootaround Monday morning and has been given the all-clear to return to action. With Scott back, Jason Smith, who played 15 minutes Saturday, will likely sink back into a minimal role.
