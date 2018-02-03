Wizards' Mike Scott: Will be game-time call Saturday
Scott is dealing with flu-like symptoms and will be a game-time decision for Saturday's game against Orlando, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.
Scott did not go through shootaround Saturday morning, but the Wizards are hoping that his condition will improve during the afternoon, and they'll wait until closer to game-time to make a final call on his status. If Scott is unable to go, Jason Smith and Chris McCullough could be set for a few extra minutes off the bench.
More News
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.