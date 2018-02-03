Scott is dealing with flu-like symptoms and will be a game-time decision for Saturday's game against Orlando, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.

Scott did not go through shootaround Saturday morning, but the Wizards are hoping that his condition will improve during the afternoon, and they'll wait until closer to game-time to make a final call on his status. If Scott is unable to go, Jason Smith and Chris McCullough could be set for a few extra minutes off the bench.