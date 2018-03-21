Wizards' Mike Scott: Will be game-time call Wednesday
Scott will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's contest against San Antonio after sitting out morning shootaround due to flu-like symptoms, Chris Miller of NBCS Washington reports.
Both Scott and Jodie Meeks (illness) are both questionable with seemingly the same illness, which could leave the Wizards relatively short-handed in both the front and backcourt. Absences to one or both players could result in Kelly Oubre seeing an expanded role. Jason Smith could also be thrown into the rotation.
More News
-
Wizards' Mike Scott: Leads bench with 14 in Friday's win•
-
Wizards' Mike Scott: Scores four points in Tuesday's win•
-
Wizards' Mike Scott: Will be available vs. Pacers•
-
Wizards' Mike Scott: Ruled out vs. Magic•
-
Wizards' Mike Scott: Will be game-time call Saturday•
-
Wizards' Mike Scott: Contributes 14 points off bench•
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...