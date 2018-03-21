Scott will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's contest against San Antonio after sitting out morning shootaround due to flu-like symptoms, Chris Miller of NBCS Washington reports.

Both Scott and Jodie Meeks (illness) are both questionable with seemingly the same illness, which could leave the Wizards relatively short-handed in both the front and backcourt. Absences to one or both players could result in Kelly Oubre seeing an expanded role. Jason Smith could also be thrown into the rotation.