Young was assigned to the G-League on Monday.

Young has yet to take part in a game with the Wizards this season, so he'll head back to the G-League in order to get some game reps. The rookie out Pitt is currently on a two-way contract and should spend the majority of the season with the Northern Arizona Suns. In four games at the G-League level, Young has averaged 16.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists across 31.3 minutes.