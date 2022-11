Morris contributed four points (2-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt), three rebounds and five assists over 23 minutes during Friday's 128-86 loss to the Nets.

Morris delivered another ordinary performance Friday, something that is becoming a bit of a trend. Outside of a couple of nice efforts, it's fair to say that it has been a disappointing start to his career in Washington. Despite still being early in the season, his upside in assists is really the only thing keeping his fantasy value afloat.