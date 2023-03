Morris will start Friday's action against the Hawks, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Morris played 16 minutes off the bench in his return from a six-game absence Wednesday, but he'll rejoin the starters Friday, pushing Delon Wright to the pine. Morris will presumably handle a full workload, and over his past 10 games, he's averaged 10.4 points, 4.6 assists and 3.5 rebounds in 26.6 minutes.