Morris ended with 18 points (7-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one assist and one steal in 33 minutes during Sunday's 103-97 loss to the Grizzlies.

Morris had been held to 10 total points over his last two contests, but he responded with a strong offensive showing in this one. Despite an efficient performance, his scoring production has been inconsistent so far this season, as he's scored in double figures in only three of 10 contests.