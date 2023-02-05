Morris finished with 18 points (7-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and two steals across 33 minutes during Saturday's 125-123 loss to Brooklyn.

Morris missed two clutch free throws late in the fourth quarter, but aside from that, the floor general had a strong performance and posted decent numbers as Washington's main playmaker. The veteran has scored in double digits in all but one of his last 11 outings, a span in which he's also averaging 5.4 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game.