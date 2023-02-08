Morris has been added to the injury report as questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Hornets due to back tightness, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Morris wasn't listed on the initial injury report, so it seems the issue surfaced over the last 24 hours. That generally doesn't bode well regarding players' statuses for the game, so it will be worth monitoring Morris leading up to the 7 PM ET opening tipoff. If Morris can't play, Delon Wright, Kendrick Nunn and Jordan Goodwin would be candidates for added run, and Bradley Beal (foot), if available, could see additional time on the ball.