Morris closed with 17 points (6-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, 10 assists and two steals in 31 minutes during Monday's 127-118 loss to the Warriors.

It's the 27-year-old point guard's second double-double of the season, with the other coming Dec. 30 against the Magic. Morris missed Washington's last game due to some hamstring soreness, but he seemed none the worse for wear Monday, and over his last 10 games he's averaging 12.0 points, 6.5 assists, 3.5 boards and 1.2 threes.