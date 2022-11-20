Morris (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Hornets.

Morris had started every game for the Wizards this season before landing on the injury report following Friday's 107-106 overtime win over the Heat. The sore right ankle will now result in Morris missing the contest, with Jordan Goodwin presumably in line to replace him as the Wizards' starting point guard. Washington also added Devon Dotson on a two-way deal earlier Sunday, and he could be pressed into action right away as the primary backup to Goodwin.