Morris ended with zero points (0-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt), seven assists, two rebounds and one steal in 21 minutes during Monday's preseason win over the Hornets.

Morris delivered a donut in the win, highlighting just how volatile his value could be this season. While he is slated to be the starting point guard, he could very well be the third or fourth option on offense. This leaves assists and steals as his primary source of value, making him a viable, yet unsexy, late-round target.