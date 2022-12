Morris contributed 12 points (4-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, 10 assists and one steal across 28 minutes during Friday's 119-100 victory over Orlando.

It was another big night for Morris in the assist category where his 10 dimes earned him his first double-double of the year. He's also scored in double digits in three of his last four outings and has maintained an impressively low turnover rate, averaging only 0.9 per game all season.