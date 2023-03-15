Morris logged 13 points (6-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds and four assists over 28 minutes during Tuesday's 117-97 victory over Detroit.
Morris posted a team-high mark in rebounds, ending up two boards shy of a double-double while tying a season-high rebound total in Tuesday's victory. Morris has posted at least 10 points and five rebounds in seven games this season.
