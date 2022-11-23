Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. said Morris (ankle) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's matchup with Miami, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Morris missed Sunday's game versus the Hornets due to right ankle soreness but was able to participate in shootaround Wednesday. If Morris isn't able to play, his next opportunity will be Friday's game against the Heat.
