Morris (groin) is available for Wednesday's matchup in Denver.

Morris missed back-to-back games due to a groin injury and was deemed questionable for Wednesday, but he'll ultimately be available and figures to slide back into his usual starting point guard role. Across 23 appearances (all starts), the sixth-year guard is averaging 9.4 points, 5.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds in 27.9 minutes per game.