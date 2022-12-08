Morris produced 17 points (7-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, eight assists and one block over 37 minutes during Wednesday's 115-111 loss to the Bulls.

Morris operated as the Wizards' primary playmaker with Bradley Beal (hamstring) sidelined and finished just two dimes away from posting a double-double. He's also scored in double digits in three straight outings for the first time in the current campaign. He is valuable enough to be rostered in all formats, but he'll experience an uptick in value as long as Beal remains out.