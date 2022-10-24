Morris accumulated 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-3 3Pt), three rebounds and six assists across 26 minutes during Sunday's 117-107 overtime loss to the Cavaliers.

Judging by the numbers, Morris had his best game of the season Sunday since he posted double-digit scoring figures for the first time in 2022-23 while also tying his season-high mark in assists. He's also been surprisingly sharp from deep, connecting in 71.4 percent of his long-range attempts, though he's widely expected to regress in that department as the season progresses.