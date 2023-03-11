Morris posted six points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals across 26 minutes during Friday's 114-107 loss to the Hawks.

Morris moved back into the starting lineup, tallying eight assists to go with a pair of steals. Despite the promotion, Morris played 26 minutes compared with 30 minutes for Delon Wright. While we could be headed for a timeshare, Wright appears to be the preferred option, thanks largely to his upside on the defensive end. With that said, Morris can also be considered by anyone desperate for a third-string fantasy point guard.