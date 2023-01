Morris is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Rockets due to right hamstring soreness.

Morris posted 13 points, five assists and three rebounds in 27 minutes during Tuesday's one-point win over Dallas, but the veteran guard is a question mark for the second half of Washginton's back-to-back set. Recently-acquired Kendrick Nunn will be available for Wednesday's matchup and should share the point guard duties with Delon Wright if Morris is downgraded to out.