Morris closed Tuesday's 130-111 victory over Boston with 19 points (9-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt), three rebounds, nine assists, two blocks and one steal in 28 minutes.

The 27-year-old point guard came within one assist of recording his third double-double of the season, and first since Jan. 16. The 19 points were also Morris' highest total since he dropped 20 on the Nuggets back on Dec. 14. He's been effective since returning to the starting lineup earlier this month but remains a complementary player, averaging 11.5 points, 4.9 assists, 3.1 boards and 0.9 threes over his last eight games.