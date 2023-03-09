Morris (back) finished Wednesday's 122-120 loss to the Hawks with five points (2-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), five assists and four rebounds in 16 minutes.

Morris was cleared to play for the first time since Feb. 24 after missing each of the Wizards' previous six contests with the back injury, but head coach Wes Unseld Jr. chose to bring the veteran point guard off the bench for the first time this season. Whether the decision to keep Morris on the second unit was designed to manage his minutes may not be clear until the next few games, as it's possible that Unseld has elected to roll with Deon Wright as the team's starting point guard moving forward. Even if Wright retains a spot on the top unit, he may not be able to regularly double Morris up in minutes, as was the case Wednesday.