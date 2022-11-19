Morris is considered questionable for Sunday's game versus the Hornets due to right ankle soreness, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.

Morris hasn't missed a game yet for the Wizards, but it appears he could line up for a rest Sunday depending on how his ankle feels over the next 24 hours. His likely replacement at point guard, Jordan Goodwin (knee) is also questionable for the contest, so the Wizards could be forced to go with Bradley Beal as the primary ball-handler.