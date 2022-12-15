Morris closed with 20 points (7-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven assists and one steal across 27 minutes during Wednesday's 141-128 loss to the Nuggets.

Morris missed Washington's previous two contests due to a groin injury but didn't look rusty at all in his return. He knocked down four of seven three-point attempts en route to a season-high point total and chipped in seven assists while avoiding turning the ball over. Morris won't have many scoring games like this, so his primary benefit to fantasy managers is in the assist department.