Morris finished with eight points (3-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and one steal across 30 minutes in Tuesday's 123-113 loss to the Bucks.

The eight rebounds were a season high for Morris, who typically provides the bulk of this value in the assists column. That's likely to remain the case for the foreseeable future, though Morris could see a mild uptick in his scoring opportunities in the short term after Bradley Beal suffered yet another setback with his hamstring in his return from a three-game absence Tuesday. The Wizards haven't yet provided a timeline for Beal to resume playing, but he's most likely to miss at least the team's next game Friday in Oklahoma City.