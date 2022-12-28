Morris closed Tuesday's 116-111 victory over Philadelphia with eight points (3-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and seven assists over 30 minutes.

Morris didn't shoot particularly well, and he failed to add any defensive stats, but his seven assists led the team. The veteran guard's scoring has been very uneven all season but he's usually good for some solid assist numbers and a steal or two. In 30 games this season, he's averaging 9.8 points, 5.1 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 0.8 steals per game.