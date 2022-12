Morris ended Wednesday's 113-107 loss to the Nets with four points (2-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and one steal over 29 minutes.

Morris failed to score over 10 points for the third time in his last four games. The 27-year-old guard hasn't even been to the free-throw line in his last five appearances. Morris' main fantasy value comes from the 5.1 assists he is averaging this season.