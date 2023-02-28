Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. said Morris (back) has been ruled out in advance of Tuesday's game in Atlanta, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports.

Morris wasn't able to show enough meaningful progress in his recovery from low-back tightness during the Wizards' morning shootaround, so he'll end up sitting out his second straight game as a result. Expect Delon Wright to take on elevated minutes as the replacement in the starting five for Morris, while Jordan Goodwin should remain in the rotation as Wright's primary backup.