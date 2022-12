Morris logged nine points (4-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals across 36 minutes during Tuesday's 113-110 win over Phoenix.

Morris failed to reach 10 points for a second straight game but tied his season high with three steals, a mark he's reached just one other time. Since returning from a two-game absence due to a groin injury, Morris has averaged 12.0 points, 4.8 assists, 1.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 31.0 minutes over his past four games.