Morris chipped in 10 points (2-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds and one steal in 28 minutes during Saturday's 113-103 win over the Pelicans.

Morris returned to action Saturday, sliding straight back into the starting lineup. Despite playing as the starting point guard all season long, Morris remains nothing more than a streaming consideration in standard formats. Delon Wright played only 24 minutes in the loss, and while he was certainly not productive, he remains the preferred fantasy option.