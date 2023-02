Morris (back) isn't listed on the injury report for Saturday's game against the Pacers.

Morris sat out Wednesday's win over the Hornets due to back tightness but will return to the mix Saturday. Before his absence, the point guard had appeared in five straight games and scored in double figures in four of those matchups, posting 11.2 points, 5.0 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 26.8 minutes during that stretch.