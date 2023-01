Morris (hamstring) isn't on the injury report for Saturday's game against the Pelicans.

Morris was unavailable for the second half of a back-to-back set Wednesday against Houston due to a sore right hamstring, but he'll return to the court following a one-game absence. Over his last four appearances, he's averaged 13.3 points, 6.5 assists and 3.8 rebounds in 28.3 minutes per game.