Morris (groin) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Raptors.

Morris had played nine games in a row but will sit Sunday, which was somewhat expected given he'd been diagnosed with left groin soreness, and the team does not want to risk him. Delon Wright, Kendrick Nunn and Jordan Goodwin could be in line for more minutes with Morris out. Morris' next chance to play will come Tuesday against the Celtics.