Morris racked up 13 points (6-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt), one rebound and nine assists in 27 minutes during Monday's 132-112 loss to the Pelicans.

It was an efficient night scoring and distributing for Morris, who added a team-high nine dimes. This was a typical line for the former Nugget, who is usually good for a handful of points and some solid assists but other than that, he doesn't normally provide much else. In 36 games this season, he's averaging 9.9 points, 5.4 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 0.8 steals per contest.