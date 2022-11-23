Morris (ankle) will miss Wednesday's game versus the Heat.
Morris was labeled a game-time call for the contest due to an ankle issue but will ultimately sit it out. With Morris and Bradley Beal (quad) not available for ball-handling duties, look for Jordan Goodwin to see plenty of time in those duties.
