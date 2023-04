Morris (ankle) will not play in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Rockets, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports.

Morris' absence opens up expanded playing time for Delon Wright and Kendrick Nunn. His regular season will end with averages of 10.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.3 triples across 27.3 minutes in 62 games.