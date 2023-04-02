Morris (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in New York.

Morris tweaked his ankle during Friday's game and will now again find himself watching from the sidelines, alongside Bradley Beal (knee), Kyle Kuzma (ankle) and Kristaps Porzingis (illness). Delon Wright should get all the run he can handle Sunday, and there will be more minutes available for Johnny Davis and Jordan Goodwin. Morris' next opportunity to play will come Tuesday against the Bucks, although with that one being the first of a back-to-back, he should be considered closer to doubtful.