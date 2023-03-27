Morris (groin) was a partial participant during Monday's practice, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Morris was sidelined for Sunday's loss to Toronto due to a groin injury, but it appears to be a minor issue. However, the point guard's status for Tuesday's game against Boston likely won't be known until Washington releases its next injury report, which should drop sometime Monday afternoon.
