Morris closed Thursday's 113-105 victory over the Mavericks with six points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and three assists in 19 minutes.

Morris has had relatively inconsistent production early in the year, as he's scored in double figures in just three of his 12 appearances to begin the season. However, he had averaged 28.0 minutes per game prior to playing a season-low 19 minutes Thursday. It's unclear whether Morris will be able to maintain consistent playing time, but even if he does, he's been a relatively unreliable fantasy contributor early in the 2022-23 campaign.