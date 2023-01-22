Morris finished with 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt), six assists, one rebound and one steal in 24 minutes Saturday in the Wizards' 138-118 win over the Magic.

Morris delivered some solid if unspectacular numbers across the board in the win and has quietly enjoyed a nice run of production over the past six games, averaging 13.3 points, 6.0 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 three-pointers in 28.0 minutes per contest. The point guard's scoring output is inflated by 56.1 percent shooting from the field and 52.4 percent shooting from three-point range, however, and Morris continues to face a threat for playing time in the defensive-minded Delon Wright, who logged 24 minutes Saturday. Though the two guards occasionally share the court together, Wright still poses a bigger challenge to Morris' playing time than he does to shooting guard Bradley Beal.