Morris registered 17 points (7-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal across 27 minutes during Saturday's 127-113 win over the Pacers.

Morris returned to the lineup after missing the previous game due to a back injury. He looked sharp in the win, scoring double-digits for the 12th time in his past 13 games. While he is outside the top 120 for the season, he has been able to put up top-75 value over the past month. He is not a high-volume player but often does just enough to stay relevant, as seen from his past month. Despite the lack of upside, he is worth rostering in most leagues moving forward.