Morris registered 17 points (7-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal across 27 minutes during Saturday's 127-113 win over the Pacers.

Morris returned to the lineup after missing the previous game due to a back injury. He looked sharp in the win, scoring double-digits for the 12th time in his past 13 games. While he is outside the top 120 for the season, he has been able to put up top-75 value over the past month. He is not a high-volume player but often does just enough to stay relevant, as seen from his past month. Despite the lack of upside, he is worth rostering in most leagues moving forward.

More News