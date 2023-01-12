Morris is questionable for Friday's game against the Knicks due to right hamstring soreness.
Morris hasn't missed any time since Dec. 12, and he's scored in double figures in six of his last nine appearances. He's dealing with a right hamstring issue ahead of Friday's matchup, and Delon Wright would likely see increased playing time if Morris is sidelined.
