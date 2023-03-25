Morris is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raptors due to left groin soreness.
Morris has appeared in nine straight games, averaging 9.3 points, 4.8 assists and 3.4 rebounds in 24.4 minutes. If he sits Sunday, more minutes should be available for Delon Wright, Kendrick Nunn, Jordan Goodwin and Johnny Davis.
