Morris (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in New York, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Morris recorded four points (1-5 FG, 1-3 3PT, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one steal across 13 minutes in Friday's 116-119 loss to the Magic before exiting with a sore right ankle. His status for Sunday's game will depend on how that ankle is feeling prior to tip-off. Delon Wright and Kendrick Nunn would presumably be in line for expanded roles at point guard should he ultimately get ruled out.