Morris (groin) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Celtics.
Morris missed Sunday's game against the Raptors due to his groin issue, but he was a partial participant in Monday's practice session. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available Tuesday, but Delon Wright, Johnny Davis and Jordan Goodwin would likely see increased run once again if Morris is sidelined.
