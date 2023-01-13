Morris (hamstring) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Knicks.
Morris will miss his first game since Dec. 12 due to his sore right hamstring, and his next chance to suit up will be Monday against the Warriors. Delon Wright and Jordan Goodwin are candidates to see increased roles against New York.
More News
-
Wizards' Monte Morris: Questionable Friday•
-
Wizards' Monte Morris: One assist shy of double-double•
-
Wizards' Monte Morris: Makes rare impact on boards•
-
Wizards' Monte Morris: First double-double of season•
-
Wizards' Monte Morris: Mediocre performance in win•
-
Wizards' Monte Morris: Perfect from line in victory•